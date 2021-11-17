Michigan State remains No. 7 in updated College Football Playoff rankings

Michigan State didn’t move up or down in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday night.

The Spartans came in at No. 7 in the updated rankings, remaining one spot behind rivals Michigan. Michigan State was No. 7 last week as well and were as high as No. 3 in the first batch of the rankings the week prior.

Ahead of the Spartans is Georgia (No. 1), Alabama (No. 2), Oregon (No. 3), Cincinnati (No. 4), Ohio State (No. 5), and Michigan (No. 6). There was no change for any of those teams from last week as well.

Check out the complete rankings below:

Here are the full #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings for games played through November 13. Where does your team rank? 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/WvnSQIXDft — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 17, 2021

