Michigan State releases statement on allegations of Michigan football cheating scandal

Michigan State football found themselves in the conversation around one of the biggest stories in college football this weekend, as it was reported this week that their rivals and Saturday opponent, Michigan, is being investigated for an alleged sign-stealing and cheating scandal by the Big Ten and the NCAA.

In the midst of the investigation, Michigan State University interim president Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D, released a statement:

Statement from MSU on the allegations against Michigan for allegedly stealing signals. pic.twitter.com/BeYch6MXZn — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) October 19, 2023

