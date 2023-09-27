Michigan State recruits: Tracking decommitted football players after Mel Tucker firing

Fallout from the Mel Tucker sexual harassment allegations will continue to send ripple effects out for Michigan State.

With the university on Wednesday formally firing the football coach, one of the next questions to ask is what will happen to the players Tucker recruited. As is often the case when a coaching change occurs, it is unsurprising to see some players leave the school. Tucker is also leaving a Michigan State program that is in disarray, having gone 5-7 in 2022 and struggling to a 2-2 start thus far in 2023.

That puts a lot of pressure on the Spartans program to make the next hire the right one. Tucker, who won Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2021, went 20-14 in three-plus seasons with Michigan State after signing a 10-year, $95 million contract extension in 2021. He went 11-2 in that season, his first year with the Spartans that wasn't affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

REPLACING MEL TUCKER: 9 candidates for next Michigan State football coach

Here's a look at the players who have decommitted from Michigan State since it was reported the Spartans would be moving on from Tucker.

Football recruit decommits from Michigan State after Mel Tucker firing

It's still early but, to date, two players have already decommitted from Michigan State since Tucker's firing.

The first to do so was Camren Campbell, a three-star defensive back out of Florida, who decommitted on Wednesday before it was officially reported Tucker was fired. Safety Reggie Powers III was next, hours before MSU formally fired Tucker. Nick Marsh and Jamari Howard also decommitted from the class of 2024, though those came well before the allegations were leveled against Tucker.

REQUIRED READING: Why did Michigan State fire Mel Tucker?

The full list of decommitted players in the 2024 class can be found below.

All rankings reflect 247Sports' Composite.

Player Recruit stars Position Decommit date Camren Campbell 3 CB Sept. 23 Reggie Powers III 4 S Sept. 26

WHAT'S NEXT? The post-Mel Tucker era at Michigan State has begun. Experts say ugly, expensive litigation likely

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tracking decommitted Michigan State recruits after Mel Tucker firing