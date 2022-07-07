Michigan State recruiting: MSU beats Alabama, Oklahoma for 4-star DE Bai Jobe

Michigan State football’s latest impact commitment comes with an international flavor — and Mel Tucker beating out two premier programs and his former boss.

Bai Jobe announced his commitment to Tucker’s program Thursday afternoon. The four-star defensive end from Senegal will arrive with the Spartans’ 2023 talented recruiting class via Community Christian School in Norman, Oklahoma.

The nation's No. 64 player overall and the ninth-best edge rusher, according to 247Sports.com's composite rankings, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Jobe picked the Spartans over his other finalists, Alabama and Oklahoma. Jobe becomes MSU’s top-rated recruit in the 2023 class, the 11th overall commitment and the seventh four-star pledge after the recent decommitment of Texas cornerback Jaylon Braxton.

Bai Jobe poses for a photo at Community Christian School in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

It also marks the first time in Tucker’s third recruiting cycle that he beat out his former boss, ex-MSU (and current Alabama) coach Nick Saban, for a commitment. The Spartans entered Thursday with the nation’s 38th-ranked 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

Jobe arrived in the U.S. planning to pursue basketball before developing into a premier pass rusher, posting 16.5 sacks as a junior last fall for CCS. His host parents in Norman both played college basketball at Oklahoma Christian and attended OU for their doctoral work: Dr. James Bond is an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in treating sports injuries, and Susan received her advanced degree in pharmacy.

After losing out to Central Florida on Wednesday for twin four-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris, Tucker and his staff are still awaiting a number of key targets' decisions:

• Four-star Clarkston offensive lineman Cole Dellinger will announce Friday his choice between MSU, LSU and Purdue.

• Four-star Georgia offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov on Friday will choose between MSU, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee.

• Five-star Washington defensive end Jayden Wayne from IMG Academy in Florida will pick Saturday between the Spartans, Crimson Tide, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Miami (Fla.).

• Braxton plans to make another commitment announcement Saturday, with Arkansas reportedly his anticipated destination but MSU still in the mix after he officially announced his decomittment July 1.

• Four-star Georgia offensive lineman Madden Sanker will make his choice Monday between the Spartans, Louisville, Georgia, Miami and Arkansas.

• Four-star Tennessee offensive lineman Joe Crocker plans to choose between MSU, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Mississippi State on July 18.

• Four-star New Jersey safety Jayden Bonsu has MSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Alabama and Miami as the top five he'll choose between July 20.

• Four-star Georgia offensive lineman Payton Kirkland plans to announce July 23, with the Spartans hoping to ward off Sooners, Florida, Miami and others.

• And four-star Texas defensive lineman Enow Etta plans to choose between MSU, Michigan, Alabama and Stanford "soon," according to his June 22 post on Twitter.

