Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III named a Walter Camp Player of the Year Semifinalist

Michigan State’s star running back is a semifinalist for one of the top awards in all of college football.

Running back Kenneth Walker III has been listed as a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year. The semifinalists were released on Thursday, with Walker being cracking the list.

Along with Walker, was Ole Miss quarterback Matt Coral, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and 10 other players.

On the season, Walker has 1,330 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He is arguably the best running back in the country and one of the favorites to win the Heisman this year.

