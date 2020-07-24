Michigan State quarantines football team after positive tests

As the NFL closes in on a return to work, college football teams are serving as an example of what could possibly go wrong.

According to Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State has now quarantined its entire football team after a round of COVID-19 tests.

The school announced Friday that a student athlete and a staffer tested positive on Thursday. That came two days after the school suspended workouts for the football team, after a staff member tested positive last weekend.

The school is requiring the football team to quarantine or isolate over the next 14 days.

“The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed based upon the living arrangements for student-athletes,” the school said in a statement.

Spartans football players returned to campus in mid-June, and as of last week they had tested 402 individuals, with seven positive results.

Other schools including Ohio State, North Carolina, Kansas State, Houston, Indiana, Maryland, and Boise State have had to stop workouts because of positive tests.

