Michigan State QB Rocky Lombardi was the favorite to win the starting job this fall. Now what?

This fall was finally going to be Rocky Lombardi’s chance to become Michigan State football’s starting quarterback.

Instead, he is right back where he ended last season: in limbo.

“I was obviously disappointed because I've been waiting for this job for a long time,” Lombardi told reporters on a video conference call Wednesday. “I feel like I've been a good enough player to play in the Big Ten for a couple years now, so it was kind of heartbreaking for me. But at the same time, I think it's good for our team, which is gonna obviously end up being good for me.”

Lombardi is the only one of the Spartans’ quarterbacks with significant experience after the graduation of Brian Lewerke. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound fourth-year junior was expected to battle sophomore Theo Day and redshirt freshman Payton Thorne for the starting job this spring, only to watch practices get canceled in March four days before they were scheduled to begin due to the coronavirus.

New MSU coach Mel Tucker said during the offseason it is impossible to judge position competition without seeing what players can do on the field. He had about five days of preseason camp to take a look at Lombardi and the other competitors work with receivers.

“Not a lot of time to evaluate players, but what I did see was very, very competitive,” Tucker said last week when asked about the quarterbacks.

Lombardi enters as the favorite based on his experience. He went 1-2 in his three 2018 starts when Lewerke was hurt, beating Purdue in his debut by going 26 of 46 for 318 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. But in Lombardi’s other 15 appearances, the Clive, Iowa, native completed just 38% of his passes (49 for 129) for 494 yards for one touchdown and five interceptions. Lombardi was 7 for 21 for 74 yards with two interceptions and no TD passes in 46 snaps over eight games in 2019.

“In my head, I'm always gonna view myself as the starter,” Lombardi said. “I know I've said this for three years ever since I started playing, but I'm always gonna practice and prepare like I'm going to be starter every week. So for me, it's just everyday going in there, and and how can I get better, how can I improve other things I didn't do well yesterday? So it's more about controlling what I can control and making sure that I'm on top of my game.”

Day got just six snaps last year as a redshirt freshman, with the 6-foot-5, 222-pound third-year sophomore completing 2-of-3 passes against Penn State for 12 yards before Dantonio yanked him mid-drive. He did not play again. And 6-foot-2, 197-pound Thorne, who traveled to a few games, did not compete while sitting out his redshirt season but comes from a strong football coaching family.

MSU also has true freshman Noah Kim, but without having even had a college practice, he appears headed for a redshirt.

“All have leadership capabilities and lead in their own way. Very talented players,” Tucker said. “All of those quarterbacks are different and bring different aspects and different talents and abilities to the table, so I'm looking forward to continue to see the open competition. And when we're able to get back out there when it's safe and when the time was right, we'll pick up where we left off.”

Part of the complexity of being a quarterback is so much of the job involves putting others in the right positions — a challenge when teams are split into smaller groups for COVID-19 protections. There is the need to work on timing with receivers, on communication with offensive linemen and on handoffs with running backs.

