Michigan State QB Payton Thorne talks to the media after MSU's 38-17 victory over Miami
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thone talks to the media following Michigan State's 38-17 victory over Miami on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thone talks to the media following Michigan State's 38-17 victory over Miami on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
Michigan State spent the week preparing for a fight. Payton Thorne passed for 261 yards and four touchdowns, two of those scoring throws going to Jalen Nailor, and Michigan State extended its unbeaten start by topping No. 24 Miami 38-17 on Saturday. The Spartans outscored Miami 21-3 in the fourth quarter to pull away, somehow looking like the fresher, fitter team on a day where the on-field temperature hovered near 100 degrees.
Jack Coan throws for 223 yards and two touchdowns as the Irish take down their in-state rival. They face a daunting schedule the rest of the way.
Wisconsin will have a big area of concern on Saturday against Notre Dame
The Bearcats have a week off to prepare for their biggest test of the season - an Oct. 2 game at Notre Dame.
After a week of preparation for the heat and humidity in South Florida, Michigan State football stayed fresh in the fourth quarter against Miami.
Free Press sports writers predict the winners of Michigan State football's game at Miami (Fla.) and Michigan football's game vs. Northern Illinois:
It’s hard to envision Michigan State not making an impact on the Big Ten East race as the season progresses.
Blake Corum ran for three of the Wolverines' nine touchdowns as Michigan football ran rampant over Northern Illinois
One of the greatest catches you'll ever see in college football.
Michigan State Spartans (2-0) vs. Miami Hurricanes (1-1): Noon; Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida; ABC; WJR-AM (760).
Michigan State Spartans football went on the road at Miami (Florida) and pulled out an impressive 38-17 win over the Hurricanes
The head man was super happy about the big win!
Indiana had plenty of chances to pull off an upset over No. 8 Cincinnati but was ultimately doomed by mistakes.
What do you think about the change?
Quarterback Arch Manning, the No. 1 rated recruit in the class of 2023, is among the top prospects visiting the Georgia-South Carolina game.
A plane carrying the USC football team tips backward on a tarmac on way to play Saturday's game Washington State.
No. 3 Oklahoma escaped by the skin of its teeth, beating Nebraska 23-16 Saturday in a game that came down to the wire.
It’s way too early for the Packers to panic. Former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley believes that panic could soon be justified. Finley has been candid in the aftermath of Green Bay’s embarrassing performance against the Saints regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Previously, Finley said that Rodgers “looks tired,” and that it appears he has lost [more]
During Sunday’s win over the Giants, Broncos linebacker Von Miller made a very strong comment regarding the impact of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the team. Recently, Miller expressed regret that the comment came to light. “I ain’t felt that in a while,” Miller told Bridgewater on the sideline during the Week One victory, “since 18 [more]
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to stream Chiefs vs Ravens live right now. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start