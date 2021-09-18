Michigan State QB Payton Thorne talks to the media after MSU's 38-17 victory over Miami

Associated Press

Michigan State spent the week preparing for a fight. Payton Thorne passed for 261 yards and four touchdowns, two of those scoring throws going to Jalen Nailor, and Michigan State extended its unbeaten start by topping No. 24 Miami 38-17 on Saturday. The Spartans outscored Miami 21-3 in the fourth quarter to pull away, somehow looking like the fresher, fitter team on a day where the on-field temperature hovered near 100 degrees.