Michigan State QB job remains 'healthy competition' between Payton Thorne, Anthony Russo

Aug. 10—East Lansing — Whether Anthony Russo becomes Michigan State's starting quarterback remains to be seen, but one thing is certain — the graduate transfer from Temple has no intention of watching games this fall from the sidelines.

"I didn't come here to sit around," Russo said late last week after Michigan State wrapped up its first practice of preseason camp. "I came here to play."

It's a strong statement, but one most would expect from a player who started 26 games over the last four years at Temple. And considering it comes as Russo is smack in the middle of a quarterback battle with sophomore Payton Thorne, it's clear there is no shortage in the confidence department.

It's why, after a spring of getting his feet wet and getting used to a new campus and another new offense — Russo said he's had four different offenses to learn throughout his career — Russo made sure to know the playbook as well as he could and put himself in the best position to land the job.

"I'm as motivated as I've ever been," Russo said. "My goal from the time I started college was to win a conference championship, and I was never able to do that at Temple. I have one year left, and this is the place to do it and I'm confident that we're going to be able to do it.

"But I'm as motivated I've ever been. I don't sleep at night sometimes, because I'm so excited to get up the next morning to come here and work some more. That just keeps (increasing) more and more every day. It doesn't really dial down. If anything, it dials up every single day."

It's exactly what coach Mel Tucker wants from his quarterback, and one of the main reasons he targeted Russo in the offseason.

"It's just about consistency and performance," Tucker said after keeping a close eye on the quarterbacks in the first practice. "And I believe your quarterback has to be your No. 1 competitor, and I saw that today. So we have a healthy competition."

Russo showed plenty of ability in his career with the Owls, winning 16 games and finishing among the program's best in passing yards (6,292), completions (536) and touchdowns (44). However, Russo did throw 32 interceptions, a number that will have to improve if he expects to get Michigan State's offense turned around after several years of struggling to put points on the board.

Considering the work he put in over the last few months learning the offense, Russo believes he's in position to do that.

"It's just being comfortable with the offense, seeing different blitzes, knowing the run checks, being able to make those checks and be confident with them," Russo said. "I think in the springtime, when I'd make a check, I was a little hesitant and wasn't sure if that was the right thing or not.

"Now I know it's the right thing. I can stand up there, make the check, say it loud, say with my chest, and that's the thing you need to do as a quarterback. You need to be able to be loud, be vocal and show these guys that you know what you're doing, you know what they're doing, and you can run the show."

Of course, it wouldn't be a quarterback battle if there was only one player involved, and Thorne has no intention of simply handing the job to one of his newest teammates.

Thorne has the edge in the understanding of coordinator Jay Johnson's offense, but he's well behind when it comes to playing time. That said, the last time Thorne took the field, he gave quite the glimpse of what Michigan State might be capable of with him at the helm.

For nearly an entire half, the Spartans were in control at Penn State with Thorne the spark. He threw three first-half touchdowns before the Nittany Lions took control in the second half to rally for the win. Thorne finished 22-for-39 for 325 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. The 325 passing yards were the most for a Michigan State quarterback in his first start.

"It was a good vision of what is possible for our offense," Thorne said.

It was the true highlight for Thorne last season as the backup to Rocky Lombardi. It proved to be his only start, but Thorne did complete 48 of 85 passes for 582 yards and three scores while gaining 47 yards on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.

It's Thorne's ability to make plays with his legs — evidenced by a 20-yard touchdown run against Ohio State — that might set him apart from Russo.

"Obviously, we're not super-similar quarterbacks," Thorne said. "We have different skill sets, but I'm sure that plays a factor to the decision."

It's a decision that isn't likely to come quickly, though Tucker has made it clear he wants it to be made before the Sept. 3 opener at Northwestern. At that point, he plans to stick with whoever wins the job and avoid any sort of rotation.

Thorne and Russo understand, and it's why there has been no division in the quarterback room.

"Coach Tucker talks a lot about it's a team game," Thorne said. "He said, 'This isn't diving or tennis or something like that.' You have to work together for the common goal, and that's the win championships.

"At a position like quarterback, where only one guy plays, it's good to have other guys around you that are pushing you. That brings out the best in you, and then at the end, that's good for the team."

And true to form, Tucker is giving no clues on where the race stands.

"We'll just have to see," Tucker said. "We're gonna take it one day at a time. I hate to sound cliche, but we're gonna evaluate the tape and just continue to gain ground and just keep getting better. At some point, it's gonna shake out and we'll be able to make a determination."

