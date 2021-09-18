Michigan State pummels Miami, sends the Hurricanes into a tailspin

Even the Hurricane with the last name Rambo and a freshman kicker’s 55-yard, fourth-quarter field goal couldn’t save the University of Miami from destruction Saturday against Michigan State.

The Spartans exposed a multitude of Miami flaws Saturday, defeating the No. 24 Hurricanes 38-17 in front of 46,427 fans at Hard Rock Stadium.

Fumbles, drops, interceptions, penalties, spotty tackling, poor offensive line play — not necessarily in that order — doomed Miami to a 1-2 record for the first time since 2019, when UM finished 6-7 in Manny Diaz’s inaugural season as head coach.

The pressure on Diaz now seems nearly as insurmountable as did the Spartans’ fourth-quarter, 21-point lead after three late MSU touchdowns and quarterback D’Eriq King’s second interception with 4:05 left.

Before that, King was pummeled by defensive end Drew Beesley on the second play of the fourth quarter and fumbled the ball 15 yards into the hands of Jacub Panasiuk. Three plays later, Michigan State had a 24-14 lead on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed with 13:10 left.

It was King’s second fumble of the day and fourth of the season.

The Big Ten’s Spartans rose to 3-0.

Miami began what it had hoped would be a comeback with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 14-yard touchdown strike to Charleston Rambo, who somehow clutched the ball at 3:53 of the third quarter while being engulfed by safety Angelo Grose and cornerback Chester Kimbrough. An emotional Rambo slammed the ball behind him as officials reviewed the play but ultimately did not rule it targeting by Grose.

Rambo’s touchdown catch, his 12th of the game for 156 yards at that point, tied UM’s single-game record for receptions, done twice, most recently by Phillip Dorsett in 2012, vs. USF. That would be Rambo’s final catch of the day.

Story continues

Andy Borregales’ 55-yard field goal came with 8:11 left in the game and made it 24-17. Borregales kicked the 43-yard game-winner the previous week against App State, but there would be no joy on this day.

King, who got hurt briefly and went to the locker room in the second half with an apparent shoulder injury, finished 38 of 59 for 388 yards and two touchdowns, with the two interceptions and two fumbles.

MSU quarterback Payton Thorne finished 18 of 31 for 261 yards and four touchdowns. And nationally heralded tailback Kenneth Walker III ran for 172 yards on 27 carries. He added three catches for 17 yards and a touchdown.

After a scoreless first quarter, in which the Hurricanes were driving until King fumbled at the Michigan State 29-yard line, his third fumble this season, Michigan State got on the scoreboard with a 23-yard field goal at 13:58. But the 3-0 lead to culminate the 12-play, 73-yard drive could have been averted had UM cornerback Tyrique Stevenson not dropped a potential interception at the MSU 24-yard-line.

The Hurricanes came back on the next drive looking strong, King tossing a 28-yard completion to Rambo to put UM on the Spartans 11. A 9-yard pass to Rambo gave Miami the ball on third down at the MSU 2. But with tight end Will Mallory wide open at the front of the end zone, King instead overthrew tight end Elijah Arroyo. This time, on fourth down, King hit Rambo, who stood in the rear of the end zone like a statue with his arms outstretched for the 3-yard touchdown.

The 10-play, 75-yard drive gave Miami the 7-3 lead at 10:08.

UM escaped another Michigan State field goal when Matt Coghlin went wide right from 39 yards.

The Canes took over with about nine minutes left in the first half, and came out with nothing after 1. Mallory dropped a perfect pass in the end zone, and 2. Andy Borregales, who won the game last week with a 43-yarder, missed wide left three plays later from 27 yards.

Michigan State’s lone first-half touchdown, a 7-yard pass from Thorne to Walker, culminated a 9-play, 80-yard drive with 2:56 left in the half. The Spartans led 10-7.

At halftime, former Hurricanes coach Dennis Erickson and his 1991 players were honored at midfield on the 30th anniversary of that national championship season, when the Canes went 12-0 and beat Nebraska in the Orange Bowl for Erickson’s second ring —a depressing juxtaposition for UM fans who stayed in their seats to watch.

By that point, the Canes had six penalties for 53 yards. They ended with 10 for 84 yards.