How Michigan State plans to spark offense after 2nd-half shutdown vs. Nebraska

EAST LANSING — Payton Thorne couldn’t remember ever playing a half of football like Saturday in his entire career.

Three plays and punt, five times over. No first downs. Zero points. And, somehow, emerging with a victory.

“Man, not that I can recall,” the sophomore quarterback said Wednesday. “But we're hoping not to do that again.”

The Spartans entered the game against Nebraska with one of the nation’s most prolific offenses and rushing attacks but got completely shut down after halftime. They were saved by a Jayden Reed punt return touchdown to force overtime, then finally found got some movement with Kenneth Walker III’s 23-yard run on their first play of the extra period. That set up Matt Coghlin’s 21-yard, game-winning field goal to survive, 23-20.

Payton Thorne, right, gets the team fired up before Michigan State's football game against Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

And it sent coach Mel Tucker and his staff on a critical review of the film Sunday and Monday to figure out what went wrong and to make fixes before No. 16 MSU hosts Western Kentucky in its final nonconference game Saturday (7:30 p.m./BTN).

“When you look at some of the things that we didn't do, we had a lack of productivity in areas that was basically death by inches, is what I call it,” Tucker said Tuesday. “Which means it's maybe one guy on one play or one technique on one play that prevents us from being successful in that particular play. That's attention to detail, and that's doing simple better. And really, that's where our focus is. We're embracing the grind of preparation.”

MSU managed just 14 yards on its 15 plays in the third and fourth quarters. In the fourth quarter, three rushing attempts went for minus-8 yards and one completion totaled 9 yards to give the Spartans just 1 net yard. Nebraska possessed the ball 23 minutes, 18 seconds of the second half to MSU’s 6:32.

Over the first three games, MSU (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) averaged 39.3 points, 520 total yards, 263.7 rushing yards, 67 plays and 23.7 first downs. The Spartans struggled Saturday to get into the end zone early, settling for a 13-10 halftime lead. They attempted just 53 plays and finished with 254 total yards, only 71 of which came on the ground.

Michigan State's Jayden Reed, top, is stopped by Nebraska's Deontai Williams (8) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

“I think it was kind of good that we experienced what we experienced last game, finding a way to win,” senior tight end Connor Heyward said Wednesday. “The first three games, you guys saw that — we were hitting on all cylinders, offense, defense and special teams. This week, we were kind of just hitting on defense and special teams. We were driving it down, but you gotta punch it in. ... I just commend our defense. Sometimes, they're gonna have to lean on us and sometimes, we'll have to lean on them.”

Thorne, who threw for 171 of his 183 yards in the first half, put much of the blame on himself for missing throws. He was 12 of 15 with a touchdown and an interception in the first two quarters — the lone score coming on a 35-yard flea-flicker to Jayden Reed – but just 2 of 8 for 12 yards the rest of the game. He threw behind Jalen Nailor on two of those passes and missing targets wide or low a few other times.

“I just didn't execute well enough,” said Thorne, who has 10 touchdown passes and just one interception while completing 62% of his throws for 909 yards. “And that's just what it comes down to, doing the right things and getting the ball into our guys’ hands and then letting them go make plays.”

That was the passing game. MSU ran for 2 yards on seven attempts in the second half and just 49 yards on 27 attempts in regulation, an average of 1.8 yards per carry. Walker finished with a season-low 61 yards on 19 carries as Nebraska’s defensive line repeatedly punctured the Spartans’ offensive line and swallowed the nation’s leading rusher for 13 lost yards.

“There's a certain sense of some guys will say, 'My bad, my bad, my bad' on a lot of stuff. And then a certain extent, it gets to be, OK, we know it's your bad, we can see that. I can tell that you're not playing good enough, you don't need to tell me every time,” Thorne said. “We talk all the time about being neutral and having a neutral mindset on things and not being negative. It's less about being positive and more about not being negative. … We all know what we need to do to be better, and let's just communicate on what we need to do to be better moving forward, rather than saying, ‘Oh, my bad, my bad, my bad.’”

If there is a potential elixir, it is facing Western Kentucky’s defense that ranks 109th in total defense in the Football Bowl Subdivision, giving up 439.7 yards per game. The Hilltoppers (1-2) arrive at MSU’s homecoming allowing 224.7 yards on the ground, the nation’s 120th rush defense, and 215 per game through the air to rank 62nd. Their opponents’ 37:14 time of possession is the worst allowed among the 130 FBS teams.

“We got to have all 11 (players) doing exactly what they're supposed to do and have the discipline to do their job,” Tucker said. “With the discipline to do what you're supposed to do, when you're supposed to do it, the way it's supposed to get it done.

"'I understand why it's important to get it done that way,' that's what we have to have. And if we do that, then we're efficient and we have success. On those plays where we don't do that, then not so much.”

