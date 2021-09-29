How Michigan State plans to spark offense after 2nd-half shutdown vs. Nebraska

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

EAST LANSING — Payton Thorne couldn’t remember ever playing a half of football like Saturday in his entire career.

Three plays and punt, five times over. No first downs. Zero points. And, somehow, emerging with a victory.

“Man, not that I can recall,” the sophomore quarterback said Wednesday. “But we're hoping not to do that again.”

The Spartans entered the game against Nebraska with one of the nation’s most prolific offenses and rushing attacks but got completely shut down after halftime. They were saved by a Jayden Reed punt return touchdown to force overtime, then finally found got some movement with Kenneth Walker III’s 23-yard run on their first play of the extra period. That set up Matt Coghlin’s 21-yard, game-winning field goal to survive, 23-20.

[ Michigan State football must ground Western Kentucky's 'Air Raid' offense ]

Payton Thorne, right, gets the team fired up before Michigan State&#39;s football game against Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Payton Thorne, right, gets the team fired up before Michigan State's football game against Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

And it sent coach Mel Tucker and his staff on a critical review of the film Sunday and Monday to figure out what went wrong and to make fixes before No. 16 MSU hosts Western Kentucky in its final nonconference game Saturday (7:30 p.m./BTN).

“When you look at some of the things that we didn't do, we had a lack of productivity in areas that was basically death by inches, is what I call it,” Tucker said Tuesday. “Which means it's maybe one guy on one play or one technique on one play that prevents us from being successful in that particular play. That's attention to detail, and that's doing simple better. And really, that's where our focus is. We're embracing the grind of preparation.”

TUCKER: MSU football a 'work in progress' ahead of Western Kentucky game

MORE FROM SOLARI: How Tucker's plan to remake MSU coalesced perfectly vs. Nebraska

MSU managed just 14 yards on its 15 plays in the third and fourth quarters. In the fourth quarter, three rushing attempts went for minus-8 yards and one completion totaled 9 yards to give the Spartans just 1 net yard. Nebraska possessed the ball 23 minutes, 18 seconds of the second half to MSU’s 6:32.

Over the first three games, MSU (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) averaged 39.3 points, 520 total yards, 263.7 rushing yards, 67 plays and 23.7 first downs. The Spartans struggled Saturday to get into the end zone early, settling for a 13-10 halftime lead. They attempted just 53 plays and finished with 254 total yards, only 71 of which came on the ground.

Michigan State&#39;s Jayden Reed, top, is stopped by Nebraska&#39;s Deontai Williams (8) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan State's Jayden Reed, top, is stopped by Nebraska's Deontai Williams (8) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

“I think it was kind of good that we experienced what we experienced last game, finding a way to win,” senior tight end Connor Heyward said Wednesday. “The first three games, you guys saw that — we were hitting on all cylinders, offense, defense and special teams. This week, we were kind of just hitting on defense and special teams. We were driving it down, but you gotta punch it in. ... I just commend our defense. Sometimes, they're gonna have to lean on us and sometimes, we'll have to lean on them.”

Thorne, who threw for 171 of his 183 yards in the first half, put much of the blame on himself for missing throws. He was 12 of 15 with a touchdown and an interception in the first two quarters — the lone score coming on a 35-yard flea-flicker to Jayden Reed – but just 2 of 8 for 12 yards the rest of the game. He threw behind Jalen Nailor on two of those passes and missing targets wide or low a few other times.

“I just didn't execute well enough,” said Thorne, who has 10 touchdown passes and just one interception while completing 62% of his throws for 909 yards. “And that's just what it comes down to, doing the right things and getting the ball into our guys’ hands and then letting them go make plays.”

MORE: What we learned vs. Nebraska, what to watch vs. Western Kentucky

MORE: How Jayden Reed, special teams delivered in the clutch to save MSU

That was the passing game. MSU ran for 2 yards on seven attempts in the second half and just 49 yards on 27 attempts in regulation, an average of 1.8 yards per carry. Walker finished with a season-low 61 yards on 19 carries as Nebraska’s defensive line repeatedly punctured the Spartans’ offensive line and swallowed the nation’s leading rusher for 13 lost yards.

“There's a certain sense of some guys will say, 'My bad, my bad, my bad' on a lot of stuff. And then a certain extent, it gets to be, OK, we know it's your bad, we can see that. I can tell that you're not playing good enough, you don't need to tell me every time,” Thorne said. “We talk all the time about being neutral and having a neutral mindset on things and not being negative. It's less about being positive and more about not being negative. … We all know what we need to do to be better, and let's just communicate on what we need to do to be better moving forward, rather than saying, ‘Oh, my bad, my bad, my bad.’”

If there is a potential elixir, it is facing Western Kentucky’s defense that ranks 109th in total defense in the Football Bowl Subdivision, giving up 439.7 yards per game. The Hilltoppers (1-2) arrive at MSU’s homecoming allowing 224.7 yards on the ground, the nation’s 120th rush defense, and 215 per game through the air to rank 62nd. Their opponents’ 37:14 time of possession is the worst allowed among the 130 FBS teams.

“We got to have all 11 (players) doing exactly what they're supposed to do and have the discipline to do their job,” Tucker said. “With the discipline to do what you're supposed to do, when you're supposed to do it, the way it's supposed to get it done.

"'I understand why it's important to get it done that way,' that's what we have to have. And if we do that, then we're efficient and we have success. On those plays where we don't do that, then not so much.”

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: How MSU football will fix Saturday's 2nd-half shutdown

Recommended Stories

  • SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

    SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and how to watch for Week 5 of the season.

  • Three Out: Blackshirts are back, weekend visitors, annual NW tight tussle

    This is HuskerOnline.com's feature in which recruiting analysts Mike Matya and Bryan Munson give their weekly takes on topical issues concerning Nebraska football, baseball and recruiting. Today in our next installment of "Three and Out" we hit on the Blackshirts are back, weekend visitors, and annual Northwestern tight tussle. Five games into the 2021 season, I think we can safely say by now that the Blackshirts are back and in good form.

  • Big Ten power poll: Does 4-0 Sparty have your attention yet?

    Second-year Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has people paying attention to what's cooking in East Lansing

  • Lane Kiffin cracks back at ESPN's Michael Wilbon, who called him 'a clown'

    Fans of USC, Tennessee and the Raiders may have enjoyed ESPN commentator Michael Wilbon's rant about Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. But Kiffin did not.

  • Ben Simmons reportedly doesn't want to play with Joel Embiid anymore

    Ben Simmons believes he and Joel Embiid have incompatible styles of play.

  • Alabama has a couple of big-name recruits lined up to visit against Ole Miss

    Check out a couple of the high-profile recruits visiting Tuscaloosa for the Ole Miss matchup this weekend!

  • ACC race looks wide open amid No. 25 Clemson's struggles

    It took less than a month to dramatically change the look of the Atlantic Coast Conference race and likely knock the league out of the national-title hunt. Six-time reigning league champion and 25th-ranked Clemson has an early league loss against one of its top division challengers and two losses overall. “You can’t approach these games thinking one team’s automatically better than the others," Syracuse defensive end Josh Black said.

  • DeMar DeRozan: The Bulls are ‘as talented a team’ as I’ve played for

    The four-time All-Star is excited about his new team in the Windy City.

  • These 10 influencers, from James Charles to Jake Paul, were the most disliked internet celebrities of the summer

    Insider conducted a third poll this year about how well known and liked certain influencers are, here are the most notorious.

  • 4 reasons Oregon Ducks should have confidence heading into road game vs. Stanford

    The Ducks haven't quite looked as good as their record so far this year, but we have several reasons to believe they will handle Stanford on Saturday.

  • Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson and Sally Hawkins Join Timothée Chalamet in ‘Wonka’

    Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman and Sally Hawkins are rounding out what is shaping up to be a delicious cast of “Wonka,” the new film that dares to probe how the world’s most famous chocolatier and confectioner first developed his sweet tooth. Timothée Chalamet is set to play Willy Wonka, following in the daffy footsteps of […]

  • Michigan vs Wisconsin Prediction, Game Preview

    Michigan vs Wisconsin prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

  • Javier Baez & Robinson Cano lead Mets offseason questions | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Hannah Keyser from Yahoo Sports discuss the many questions facing Mets owner Steve Cohen and the organization this offseason, including decisions that need to be made about Javier Baez and Robinson Cano. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez, and former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Exclusive-Afghan central bank drained dollar stockpile before Kabul fell - document

    The Afghan central bank ran down most of its U.S. dollar cash reserves in the weeks before the Taliban took control of the country, according to an assessment prepared for Afghanistan's international donors, exacerbating the current economic crisis. The confidential, two-page brief, written early this month by senior international economic officials for institutions including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said the country's severe cash shortage began before the Taliban took control of Kabul. It criticised how the central bank's former leadership handled the crisis in the months before the Taliban's conquest, including decisions to auction unusually large amounts of U.S. dollars and move money from Kabul to provincial branches.

  • Big Ten football Week 5 television schedule

    When, where and how to watch every Big Ten game this weekend.

  • Report: USC has interest in Anthony Lynn

    USC has an opening after firing Clay Helton earlier this month. Eric Bieniemy’s name has come up as a potential candidate for the job. Add Anthony Lynn’s name to the list, too. Jim Trotter of NFL Media reports that USC boosters have reached out to the Lions offensive coordinator to gauge his interest. Trotter adds [more]

  • Missing Florida teen Miya Marcano 'repeatedly rebuffed' the romantic advances of a person of interest in the case, police say

    Armando Manuel Caballero, a maintenance worker at Marcano's apartment complex, used a master key to get into her apartment and was later found dead.

  • Ranking the Big Ten quarterbacks through Week 4 by PFF grades

    The best teams are getting great quarterback play, while those struggling obviously aren’t.

  • Logano on Elliott-Harvick rift and mind battles: 'Games are played every day'

    Joey Logano has run afoul of both Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick during the course of his NASCAR career — his long-ago clash with Harvick dating back to Pocono Raceway in 2010 and a flare-up with Elliott unfolding just last year at Bristol Motor Speedway. Given his experience, Logano could be considered a leading authority […]

  • Herbstreit releases his latest college football top-six

    What is your current top 6?