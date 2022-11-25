Michigan State at Penn State: Stream, broadcast info, players to watch, predictions for Saturday

Michigan State football plays Penn State on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Spartans will look to rebound from last week’s heartbreaking loss against Indiana and pick up their sixth win of the year to reach bowl eligibility. Michigan State let a 17-point lead slip away in the fourth quarter and missed a game-winning 22-yard field goal in the final seconds before losing in double overtime. Michigan State is 5-6 on the year.

Penn State enters this game with three straight double-digit blowout victories and is in position to potentially earn an at-large New Year’s Six bowl bid. The Nittany Lions are 9-2 on the season with their lone losses coming against undefeated Michigan and Ohio State.

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Penn State:

Date: Nov. 26, 2022

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Players to Watch

Here are three players to watch for Michigan State in this matchup against the Nittany Lions:

Elijah Collins (RB): While Collins’ final carry in regulation last week may have left a bad taste in fans’ mouths, he was overall very impressive on the ground for Michigan State. The Spartans will need a similar performance from him or Jalen Berger to give them a chance at pulling the upset on Saturday.

Jacob Slade (DT): Penn State has experienced a ton of success on the ground over the past three games, averaging 222 rushing yards per game. It’s no coincidence they’ve won each of those games in blowout fashion and with how poorly Michigan State has been at stopping the run lately, this will be a spot to watch. Slade and his peers will need to be better for the Spartans to have a chance.

Ben Patton (K): Last week I had Patton on this list and it’s safe to say he played a major role in the final outcome of that loss. Patton will need to flush that heartbreaking final-second chipshot field goal miss from last week, as there’s a good chance he’ll be needed in a big spot this week as well.

Game Predictions

Click here to check out the Spartans Wire staff’s picks for this matchup between Michigan State and Penn State.

