Michigan State part of college football video game return in Madden NFL 22 Campus Legends

EAST LANSING — Kirk Cousins throwing to Plaxico Burress?

Flozell Adams and Jack Conklin bookending an offensive line and blocking for Le’Veon Bell?

Carl Banks, Joe Bachie and Shilique Calhoun teaming up in the middle of the defense?

Michigan State football fans’ dream lineup is coming true, at least in video game form.

No, this is not part of the growing name, image and likeness deals for current athletes. Instead, some former Spartan stars are forming a digital all-star team attaching their names to their alma mater for Madden NFL 22, the first time players’ real names will be used for the rosters.

Some of the Michigan State football players available in the Campus Legends Superstar KO mode on Madden NFL 22.

MSU is one of 10 schools featured in the “Madden’s Superstar KO” mode, along with Clemson, Miami (Florida), Louisiana State, Florida, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Southern California and Texas. The “Campus Legends” content will be available in a limited run that starts Tuesday and ends Sept. 27.

“Throughout the football season, we deliver new content and enhancements to our Madden players, and we’re really excited to bring the fanfare of college football to the millions of players already enjoying Madden NFL 22 to one of our most accessible ways to play in Superstar KO,” Seann Graddy, executive producer for EA SPORTS Madden NFL, said in a statement.

It marks the return of college football to the EA Sports franchise for the first time since the final version of the series, NCAA Football 2014, was released in 2013. The company reportedly plans to reboot that franchise in 2023 as EA Sports College Football. However, the company told ESPN in February it does not have a release date scheduled. And it remains unclear if the next version will have updated, accurate rosters.

“We believe that we can build an extraordinary college football game in the absence of name, image and likeness in partnership with the schools,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in a call with investors in August, according to Bloomberg.com. “We’re looking to do that.”

The Superstar KO mode launches at 7 p.m. Tuesday with former Texas quarterback Vince Young and former USC running back Reggie Bush facing off against each other digitally playing Madden NFL 22 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. The former NCAA Football cover athletes will replay their 2006 Rose Bowl showdown, with USC alumni Matt Leinart and ESPN broadcaster Beth Mowins serving as commentators. It will be streaming on the NFL YouTube Channel and Madden NFL Twitch.

“I’ve been a Madden fan for as long as I can remember, so it’s going to be truly special to hit the sticks and see myself in my college uniform for the first time in the game,” Young said in a statement.

Michigan State is one of 10 teams featured in the limited-time Campus Legends mode in Madden NFL 22, which is available Aug. 31-Sep. 27, 2021.

Spartan fans also will be able to whet their appetite with Madden NFL 22, released Aug. 20. Here is MSU’s depth chart for the college mode (positions not listed will be filled in by generic players):

QB: Kirk Cousins

RB: Le'Veon Bell

WR: Plaxico Burress, Felton Davis III, Bennie Fowler

TE: Taybor Pepper (who is a long-snapper — might have some kinks to iron out with this)

LT: Flozell Adams

C: Brian Allen

RT: Jack Conklin

DE: William Gholston, Kenny Willekes

DT: Domata Peko, Raequan Williams

LB: Carl Banks, Joe Bachie, Shilique Calhoun

CB: Darqueze Dennard, Trae Waynes, Justin Layne

FS: Montae Nicholson

SS: Khari Willis

K: Morten Andersen

P: Brandon Fields

