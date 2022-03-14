Michigan State opens as slight favorite over Davidson in NCAA Tournament matchup
Michigan State basketball is only a slight favorite over Davidson in their first round matchup of the NCAA Tournament.
The Spartans have opened as a 1.5-point favorite over the Wildcats in Friday’s tournament matchup. All betting lines are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.
Michigan State is the No. 7 seed and Davidson is the No. 10 seed so it shouldn’t come off as a surprise that the Spartans are favored by a small margin. The Spartans finished the season with a 22-12 record, while Davidson was 27-6 and claimed the regular season A-10 championship.
Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 9:40 p.m. EDT and the game can be seen on CBS.
