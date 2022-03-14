Breaking news:

Tom Brady unretires, will return to Tampa Bay for his 23rd season in NFL

Michigan State opens as slight favorite over Davidson in NCAA Tournament matchup

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Michigan State opens as slight favorite over Davidson in NCAA Tournament matchup

Michigan State basketball is only a slight favorite over Davidson in their first round matchup of the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans have opened as a 1.5-point favorite over the Wildcats in Friday’s tournament matchup. All betting lines are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Michigan State is the No. 7 seed and Davidson is the No. 10 seed so it shouldn’t come off as a surprise that the Spartans are favored by a small margin. The Spartans finished the season with a 22-12 record, while Davidson was 27-6 and claimed the regular season A-10 championship.

Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 9:40 p.m. EDT and the game can be seen on CBS.

Visit our free to play game lobby at Daily Ticket, Powered by Tipico Sportsbook

More Basketball!

Tyson Walker's status for NCAA Tournament uncertain

Michigan State basketball gets 7-seed in NCAA Tournament

Michigan State projected as No. 7 seed in ESPN's Bracketology update

Recommended Stories