Michigan State, Ohio State to be featured in primetime on new channel

The Big Ten is set to start its new media agreement with CBS and NBC this football season. With the new agreement, comes new time slots and TV channels, and now several key matchups are finding their new time slots.

One of the featured games will be Michigan State traveling to Columbus to face Ohio State. The game is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on NBC, a new channel for the primetime matchup.

Spartans in Primetime! 📅 | Nov. 11th

⏰ | 7:30pm ET

📺 | NBC#RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/al6ofZsXCO — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) May 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire