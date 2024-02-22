Michigan State to officially be included in EA Sports College Football 25, players can opt-in to game inclusion

It’s official. EA Sports has continued their rollout of the relaunch of the beloved EA Sports’ College Football game series, and on Thursday, they made it official that the game will feature all 134 FBS teams, confirming that MSU will be a playable team. Michigan State players will also be able to opt-in to be included in the game.

Players who opt-in will get paid $600 annually and will also receive a free copy of the game. Players who transfer will still get paid as long as they are still on a roster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire