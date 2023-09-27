Michigan State officially fires Mel Tucker for cause ahead of Iowa matchup

In a move that was merely a formality, the Michigan State Spartans have officially fired head coach Mel Tucker for cause.

Embroiled in a Title IX investigation after sexual harassment charges from renowned sexual assault advocate Brenda Tracy surfaced, Tucker was suspended without pay by Michigan State on Sept. 10.

Then, on Sept. 18, Michigan State issued notice to Tucker that it intended to fire him for cause.

“I, with the support of administration and board, have provided Mel Tucker with written notice of intent to terminate his contract for cause,” Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller said then in a statement. “This notification process is required as part of his existing contract. The notice provides Tucker with seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to me and the interim president as to why he should not be terminated for cause.”

Now, the formalities are over and Michigan State has fired Tucker for cause.

Haller wrote another letter to Tucker today in conjunction with the official announcement.

“Your unconvincing rationalizations and misguided attempt to shift responsibility cannot and do not excuse your own behavior. Had you not engaged in this inappropriate and unprofessional conduct, the University would not be subject to public disrespect and ridicule regarding your actions,” Haller wrote.

Tucker’s tenure as Michigan State’s head football coach ends with an overall mark of 20-14 and a 12-13 Big Ten record. As the Spartans begin a head coaching search, Harlon Barnett will continue as Michigan State’s interim head coach. Barnett is also the Spartans’ secondary coach.

Barnett served as Michigan State’s secondary coach from 2007-17 before spending two seasons at Florida State in 2018 and 2019 as the Seminoles’ defensive coordinator. His initial stay in East Lansing, Mich., also included a three-year run as the co-defensive coordinator from 2015-17 and one as the associate head coach in 2017.

Barnett returned to Michigan State in 2020 as the Spartans’ cornerbacks coach. Then, he returned to coaching the entire Michigan State secondary in 2021.

This move could also have some immediate ramifications on Michigan State’s roster, too.

As Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic reported this morning, Spartan players will now have 30 days in which to enter their names into the NCAA transfer portal if they so choose.

Without the coaching change, the next transfer portal window would have opened on Dec. 4 and remained open through Jan. 4, 2024.

Iowa (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) hosts Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. CT on NBC.

