Michigan State offers 2026 Florida WR Larry Miles

Michigan State football is the latest big-time program to extend an offer to Larry Miles of Winter Garden, Fla.

Miles announced the offer from the Spartans earlier this week. Miles is an unranked prospect in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.

While currently unranked, Miles has started to pick up a ton of attention on the recruiting trail. According to 247Sports, he holds offers from the following other notable programs: Arkansas, Boston College, Indiana, Iowa State, Purdue, Syracuse and USF.

