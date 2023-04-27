Michigan State offers 2024 4-star WR Koy Beasley
Courtney Hawkins has dipped into Cincinnati to send an offer out to Koy Beasley, a wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound receiver holds offers from Georgia, USC, Minnesota, Purdue and Kentucky, among others. He plays his high school football at La Salle High School in Cincinnati.
After a great talk with @CoachHawk_5 I’m humbled and extremely blessed to receive an offer from @MSU_Football @AllenTrieu @MohrRecruiting @Rivals_Clint @LS_LancerFB @PatQBtrainer pic.twitter.com/8GE3wd1fu6
— Koy Beasley (@KoyBeasley) April 26, 2023
