Michigan State offers 2023 Pennsylvania 4-star RB Marquese Williams

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Michigan State has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top running backs in the 2023 class.

Marquese Williams of Harrisburg, Pa. announced on Tuesday that he has received a scholarship from Michigan State. Williams is ranked as the No. 5 running back and No. 175 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

Williams is listed at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, and plays for Bishop McDevitt.

Michigan State is the latest power five school to hand out a scholarship to Williams. The Spartans are joined by Penn State, Arizona State, Arkansas, Pitt, Rutgers, Texas A&M and West Virginia in schools that have also offered Williams.

