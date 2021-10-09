Michigan State offers 2023 N.J. safety Jayden Bonsu

Michigan State has extended a scholarship offer to safety prospect Jayden Bonsu of Hillside, N.J. Bonsu is a recruit in the 2023 class and plays for St. Peters Prep.

Bonsu announced the scholarship offer from the Spartans via social media on Friday night. By no coincidence — Michigan State is in New Jersey currently in preparation for their matchup with Rutgers.

Bonsu isn’t ranked on 247Sports at this time, but does already hold another Big Ten scholarship offer from Maryland. The Terps offered Bonsu on Friday as well.

List

MSU vs. Rutgers Prediction: Spartans look to remain undefeated in road matchup

More Football!