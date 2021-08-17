Michigan State offers 2023 C Austin Parks of Saint Mary’s, Ohio

Michigan State has extended a scholarship offer to 2023 center Austin Parks of Saint Mary’s, Ohio.

Parks — who is listed at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds — visited Michigan State on Monday, where it appears the Spartans handed him a scholarship offer. Parks is currently unranked on 247Sports in the 2023 class.

CONGRATULATIONS to 2023 Austin Parks (@AustinParks2023) on receiving an offer from Michigan State (@MSU_Basketball)! Shout out to Coach Izzo, @Coach_Monty_ and all of the Spartans team/staff for the visit to East Lansing today!@SpyReportOH @Roughriderhoops pic.twitter.com/Ek3ro00kG6 — #OhioBuckets 🏀🔥🏆 (@OhioBuckets) August 16, 2021

Despite being unranked, Parks has already picked up plenty of interest from numerous big-time programs. Along with the scholarship offer from Michigan State, Parks also has offers from Indiana, Ohio State, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Dayton, Ohio and Toledo.

Keep an eye on Parks’ recruitment as I would expect him to continue to gain attention from other big-time programs in the coming months.

