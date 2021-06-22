Michigan State offers 2023 4-star CB Jamel Johnson of Arlington, Texas

Michigan State is the latest big-time program to extend an offer to top 200 recruit Jamel Johnson of Arlington, Texas.

Johnson announced on Tuesday that he received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Michigan State is just the latest power five program to hand out an offer to him, with Johnson already receiving scholarships from Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.

Lewis is a four-star prospect on 247Sports, and is ranked as the No. 91 overall recruit in the 2023 class.

List

Tracking every committed player in the Michigan State Football 2022 recruiting class

Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press

More Football!