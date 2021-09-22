Michigan State offers 2023 4-star TE Lawson Luckie from Georgia

Michigan State has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top tight ends in the 2023 class.

Lawson Luckie — a four-star tight end from Norcross, Ga. — announced on Tuesday evening that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Luckie is ranked as the No. 12 tight end and No. 160 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

With the offer from Michigan State, Luckie now holds scholarship offers from 16 programs. His list of scholarship offers includes Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Maryland, NC State, Ole Miss, Pitt, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Utah, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

