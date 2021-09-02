Michigan State offers 2023 4-star, top 5 RB Samuel Singleton Jr.
Michigan State is looking to steal one of the top running backs in the 2023 class from the Sunshine State.
The Spartans have extended a scholarship offer to 2023 4-star running back Samuel Singleton Jr. of Orange Park, Fla. Singleton revealed the scholarship offer was handed to him after a conversation with Michigan State runnings back coach William Peagler on Wednesday.
After a great conversation with Coach @PeaglerWilliam I am blessed and humbled to say that I received an offer from @MSU_Football…..#GoGreen @Coach_Springs @CoachAAnderson @Coach__Gio @CoachHill1 @Isilberman77 pic.twitter.com/SlrpSI1uHT
Singleton is ranked as the No. 5 running back and No. 96 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. The Spartans join Florida State, Miami (FL), Michigan, Kentucky, LSU, NC State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech as other big-time programs that have offered Singleton.
Singleton will be a tough guy for the Spartans to win in the recruiting battle, but definitely a guy to keep an eye on. Hopefully, Michigan State can make some strides and put themselves in position to land this big-time recruit.
