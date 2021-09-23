Michigan State offers 2023 4-star TE Preston Zinter of Lawrence, Mass.
Michigan State has extended a scholarship offer to another big-time tight end in the 2023 class — this time being Preston Zinter of Lawrence, Mass.
Zinter announced the scholarship offer from the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday evening. Zinter is a four-star prospect on 247Sports and rated as the No. 19 tight end and No. 299 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
Zinter currently holds scholarship offers from Michigan State, Michigan, Georgia, LSU, Boston College, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, USC, Wisconsin and a few other programs.
After a great conversation with @Coach_TGilmore, I’m excited to announce that I’ve received an offer to Michigan State University! @Coach_mtucker @ApplebaumNathan @MSU_Football @CCRaider_FBall pic.twitter.com/o4YdDi9fIf
— Preston Zinter (@Preston_Zinter) September 23, 2021
