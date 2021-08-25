Michigan State offers 2023 3-star TE Andrew Rappleyea
Michigan State has extended a scholarship offer to 2023 three-star tight end Andrew Rappleyea.
Rappleyea announced the scholarship offer from the Spartans via Twitter on Tuesday. He’s rated as the No. 23 tight end in the 2023 class by 247Sports.
Blessed to have received an offer from Michigan State‼️@SeanLevyMSU @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/h4d65XvHEp
— Andrew Rappleyea (@andrewrappleyea) August 24, 2021
Rappleyea now holds scholarship offers from Michigan State, Boston College, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Tennessee, Virginia, Wake Forest and Wisconsin.
Rappleyea is from Milton, Mass., and is listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds.
