Michigan State offers 2023 3-star Texas WR Ashton Cozart

Michigan State is the latest power program to extend a scholarship offer to three-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart of the 2023 class.

Cozart — who is from Flower Mound, Texas — announced the scholarship from Michigan State on Friday. Cozart now holds scholarship offers from Michigan State, Oklahoma, Florida, Miami (FL), Texas, TCU, Texas A&M, Florida State, Oregon, Arizona State and a few other power five programs.

Cozart is ranked as the No. 43 wide receiver in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.

