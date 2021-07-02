Michigan State offers 2023 3-star Texas WR Ashton Cozart
Michigan State is the latest power program to extend a scholarship offer to three-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart of the 2023 class.
Cozart — who is from Flower Mound, Texas — announced the scholarship from Michigan State on Friday. Cozart now holds scholarship offers from Michigan State, Oklahoma, Florida, Miami (FL), Texas, TCU, Texas A&M, Florida State, Oregon, Arizona State and a few other power five programs.
Cozart is ranked as the No. 43 wide receiver in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.
Blessed to be offered by @CoachHawk_5 to play football for Michigan State University. Go Spartans! @atkinson_kevin @TimMorrisonJr @weavercoach @MarcusFootball @SkysTheLimitWR pic.twitter.com/qUCBI1gzWh
— Ashton Cozart (@Ashton_Cozart25) July 2, 2021
