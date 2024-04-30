Michigan State loses 4 players to transfer portal, including Jaden Mangham, Geno VanDeMark

Tuesday began with a pair of starting Michigan State offensive linemen entering the transfer portal, and by the afternoon, both Jaren and Jaden Mangham had joined them.

According to On3, Michigan State offensive linemen Ethan Boyd and Geno VanDeMark have entered their names in the transfer portal. VanDeMark started six games at right guard and Boyd started three at right tackle in 2023.

Boyd, an East Lansing native and former three-star recruit, appeared in all 12 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2023. VanDeMark, a former three-star recruit out of Lodi, N.J., appeared in eight games including six starts while moving in and out of the lineup due to injuries. VanDeMark also played 10 games in 2022, including two starts, while Boyd was a special teams player as a redshirt freshman.

Michigan State offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark (74) warms up before the game against Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

MSU'S OLD COACH: Former MSU football coach Mel Tucker accused by wife of moving money in divorce

On3 later reported that Jaren Manham, the older brother of Jaden, planned to enter the transfer portal. The running back previously played at Colorado and USF before spending 2023 at MSU, carrying the ball 30 times for 81 yards in a rotational role.

Jaden, who announced his plans to transfer a few hours after his brother, figured to be a big part of the Spartans' defense after playing eight games in his freshman season and then 11 as a sophomore.

Last year, Jaden racked up 53 tackles and had four interceptions while playing in a center-field role as the Spartans' safety. He was one of the core pieces for MSU's defense.

The four Spartans players entered the portal on the final day the spring transfer portal is open for new entrants, according to NCAA rules. Both Boyd and VanDeMark previously took their name out of the transfer portal in December and went through spring practice with the Spartans before entering again.

Michigan State Spartans defensive back Jaden Mangham celebrates his fumble recovery against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tuesday was the latest wave of MSU players to hit the portal in recent weeks. Other previous starters to hit the portal include defensive linemen Derrick Harmon and Simeon Barrow, as well as top 2023 prospect Bai Jobe. Wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. also entered the portal recently but quickly took his name back out.

MSU picked up former Arizona State cornerback Ed Woods earlier on Tuesday before Boyd and VanDeMark's departure. The deadline to enter the transfer portal closes on Wednesday.

Former Arizona State DB joins team

Aug 8, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State defensive back Ed Woods (10) during football practice at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

MSU added a recruit on the last day the spring transfer portal window is open to new entrants.

Former Arizona State defensive back Ed Woods has committed to Michigan State as a transfer, according to a report from On3 Sports. Woods transfers as a fifth-year senior with one year of eligibility remaining.

Woods, listed at 6 feet, 175 pounds by ESPN, was a two-year starter for Arizona State in 2022 and 2023. He appeared in eight games in 2022, missing time early in September and October, and finished with 28 total tackles, six passes defended and one forced fumble. He appeared in 11 games in 2023, finishing with 33 tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles and four passes defended.

According to On3, MSU secured the commitment over Alabama. Woods was originally a three-star prospect out of Oakland, Calif., in the 2020 class and committed to ASU over other West Coast schools like Arizona and Washington State.

Michigan State currently has 13 players that have entered their name in the spring transfer portal, including prominent defensive tackles Derrick Harmon and Simeon Barrow, while wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. withdrew his name. Tuesday is the deadline to enter the transfer portal, but players can still switch schools once they are in the portal.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State's Jaden Mangham, Geno VanDeMark enter transfer portal