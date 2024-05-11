Within two weeks of entering the transfer portal, Geno VanDeMark has found a new home.

The former Michigan State offensive lineman has committed to Alabama, telling On3 Sports of his decision Saturday.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound VanDeMark started six of the eight games he played at right guard last season for the Spartans. He missed his team’s other four games in 2023 with an undisclosed injury.

At Alabama, he’ll be reunited with former Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, who now holds the same role with the Crimson Tide under new coach Kalen DeBoer. Kapilovic was one of VanDeMark’s primary recruiters to the Spartans, who he committed to as a three-star recruit in the 2021 class.

His verbal pledge to Alabam is the latest development in what has been a back-and-forth, will-he-or-won’t-he process.

VanDeMark originally entered the transfer portal Dec. 4, shortly after Jonathan Smith was unveiled as Michigan State’s new coach, replacing Mel Tucker. About three weeks later, though, he withdrew his name from the portal and returned to the Spartans.

On April 30, following Michigan State’s spring practice and its spring showcase, VanDeMark once again entered the portal, doing so on the final day it was open for new entrants this spring.

He was one of four Spartans players to enter the portal that day, a group that included fellow offensive lineman Ethan Boyd. Boyd, an East Lansing native, has since committed to Colorado and coach Deion Sanders.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State offensive lineman transfer Geno VanDeMark commits to Alabama