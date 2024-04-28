Michigan State’s Nick Samac gets drafted by Baltimore Ravens in the seventh round of 2024 NFL Draft

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The only Michigan State Football played to be drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft was Nick Samac who was selected in the seventh round, No. 228 overall by the Baltimore Ravens. Samac is the first Spartan center to be drafted since Brian Allen was a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2018.

Samac played in 49 career games for the Spartans, including 32 starts at center where he saw nearly 2,500 snaps in his five-year career at MSU.

“Nick Samac is just a gritty, Big Ten Offensive Lineman, a very good center, very athletic guy, stays on his blocks with good sustainability,” Eric DeCosta, Baltimore Ravens General Manager said. “He is very, very, very intelligent and we think a guy that can back up Tyler and also hopefully work as a guard and develop and be a swing guy for us.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.