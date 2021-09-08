Michigan State moves into latest bowl projections from Brett McMurphy

It only took one week for Michigan State to play their way into the bowl conversation.

Last week’s victory over Northwestern has boosted the Spartans into college football analyst Brett McMurphy’s latest batch of bowl projections. McMurphy — who writes for The Action Network — had the Spartans not listed in his initial bowl projections that came out early last week but that is no longer the case in his updated projections that were released on Tuesday.

McMurphy now has the Spartans slated for the Las Vegas Bowl against the Utah Utes of the Pac-12. McMurphy also lists the betting odds for this projected match-up, which has the Spartans as a sizeable underdog at 11 points.

Any bowl game would be great for the Spartans this season, but the Las Vegas Bowl would be a real slamdunk for Michigan State. It would be a fun trip for fans and also pit the Spartans against a solid opponent from the Pac-12.

Click on the tweet below to see McMurphy’s complete bowl projections for the 2021 bowl season:

My new bowl projections w/projected spreads for @ActionNetworkHQ. Changes from last week: Sissy Blue Shirts in Rose Bowl & Notre Dame in Fiesta (thankfully Brian Kelly didn’t reference John McKay’s airplane joke). All 42 bowl picks for you to disagree with https://t.co/DcemS5SZbD — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 7, 2021

