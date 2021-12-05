Michigan State moves inside top 10 of final College Football Playoff rankings

Michigan State will end the season in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Spartans moved up one spot in Sunday’s final batch of the College Football Playoff rankings to No. 10. Michigan State is the third highest-ranked Big Ten team behind only Ohio State (No. 6) and Michigan (No. 2).

Michigan State will play Pitt — who’s No. 12 in the final rankings — in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30.

Below are the complete final rankings:

Take a look at the final #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for the 2021 regular season. Is your team in? pic.twitter.com/vw9hDKeIbD — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 5, 2021

List

Most viewed college football regular season games in 2021

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

More Football!