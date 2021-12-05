  • Oops!
Michigan State moves inside top 10 of final College Football Playoff rankings

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Michigan State will end the season in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Spartans moved up one spot in Sunday’s final batch of the College Football Playoff rankings to No. 10. Michigan State is the third highest-ranked Big Ten team behind only Ohio State (No. 6) and Michigan (No. 2).

Michigan State will play Pitt — who’s No. 12 in the final rankings — in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30.

Below are the complete final rankings:

