Michigan State moves up to New Year’s Day bowl game in latest projections from Brett McMurphy

Michigan State could be celebrating New Year’s in a big-time bowl game.

The Spartans are continuing to win and continuing to climb up the Big Ten bowl game pecking order in many projections. That includes Brett McMurphy’s latest batch of bowl projections released on Monday.

McMurphy has moved the Spartans up to the Outback Bowl against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Michigan State would be a 0.5-point underdog in this matchup.

Entering the season I would have been thrilled with any bowl game for the Spartans so the fact that they could make a New Year’s Day bowl game is pretty incredible. With a win this week against Rutgers, the Spartans will officially be bowl eligible so a bowl berth could be wrapped up as soon as this week.

Check out the full bowl projections below:

My updated bowl projections for @ActionNetworkHQ. Cincinnati & BYU getting closer to @CFBPlayoff contention but still need (a lot of) help. All 41 bowls including @_Collin1 projected spreads for each game https://t.co/RZy7ltI488 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 4, 2021

