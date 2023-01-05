Michigan State, Michigan basketball peaking just in time for rivalry game
Free Press sports writers Chris Solari and Tony Garcia preview the Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball game on Saturday in East Lansing.
Free Press sports writers Chris Solari and Tony Garcia preview the Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball game on Saturday in East Lansing.
On Monday, St. Rita (Chicago, Ill.) four-star center James Brown announced his commitment to North Carolina.
After waking up, Damar Hamlin asked doctors if the Bills won the game against Cincinnati. Their response was perfect.
Sharpe did not show up Tuesday’s Undisputed show following Hamlin’s collapse during the Monday night game
Denny Kellington is one of the heroes to know from the Damar Hamlin situation:
Draymond Green had plenty to say about a costly, and controversial, decision from the referees late in the Warriors' loss to the Pistons.
The Warriors are well-represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star voting, as the first fan returns released Thursday show.
Damar Hamlin's family wants negativity directed at Tee Higgins to end.
Two of the top high school players in the country squared off ahead of next weekend's Hoophall Classic.
Patrick Cantlay will look a bit different when he competes this week for the first time in three months.
Scottie Scheffler jokes with Bubba Watson about his seat at this year's Masters Champions Dinner.
The former head coach claims he was blackmailed by Claudio Reyna and his wife, Danielle, for not playing their son in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The Phoenix Suns are at the top of a list of potential suitors for Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma in a trade.
When Andrew Wiggins makes his return to the court for the Warriors, general manager Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr will have two reasons to start breakdancing.
Anybody familiar with the entitlement typical of American youth soccer parents probably recognizes something in the squabble that’s thrust the US men’s program into turmoil
The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was postponed Monday night after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, according to report.
Green Bay still has to record a must-win, but if the Packers prevail, who'd be next on the docket? Here's a look at the wild-card round candidates.
Tuesday night's brutal loss to the Thunder was a low point for the championship-aspiring Celtics. As Chris Forsberg writes, a "bad night" is excusable, but Joe Mazzulla's group has really sputtered since that Finals rematch in Golden State.
What did the long-time TCU coach say on social media about the Horned Frogs?
As the NFL's regular season nears its end, "Black Monday" draws near. Recent history suggests at least a half-dozen openings by mid-month.
Another report says Bills vs. Bengals won't happen.