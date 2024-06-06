Michigan State men’s basketball hires Saddi Washington as assistant coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A little over two months after Mark Montgomery left his role as an assistant coach on the Michigan State men’s basketball team, Tom Izzo has filled the open position with a familiar name.

On Thursday, MSU announced Lansing Sexton grad Saddi Washington will join Izzo’s staff as an assistant coach.

Washington spent 2006-16 on Greg Kampe’s staff at Oakland University, with the first seven seasons as an assistant before becoming associate head coach in 2013.

From there, Washington joined John Beilein’s staff at the University of Michigan and worked with the Wolverines for the last eight seasons.

“I’m very excited to welcome Saddi to our staff and to bring him back home to the Lansing area,” Izzo said in a press release Thursday. “I’ve known him since he was in junior high school, where he had Doug Herner as a teacher, and I’ve had a great relationship with him and his family for a long, long time. Obviously, he’s got some deep ties at Michigan State as his parents and his brother are all alums and his father, Stan, was one of the greats of our program.

Izzo added, “Saddi is not only a real and genuine person, but he’s an incredible coach who has had a great career working for some great people, from my good friend Greg Kampe at Oakland and to his last eight years at Michigan, under both John Beilein and Juwan Howard. He’s an outstanding teacher with a great basketball IQ and has been recognized as a great recruiter, in and out of Michigan.”

Per the press release, Washington’s late father, Stan, ranks No. 33 all-time in scoring at MSU with 1,242 points. He averaged 18.0 points and 10.5 points from 1964-66 and was a three-time All-Big Ten selection, earning third-team honors in 1964, second-team in 1965 and first-team in 1966. His career scoring average (18.0) ranks No. 6 all-time, while he ranks No. 5 all-time in rebound average (10.5 rpg).

In addition to Washington’s hire, Doug Wojcik is being elevated to associate head coach, while Jon Borovich and Austin Thornton move into assistant coaching roles, joining Thomas Kelley.

