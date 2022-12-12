Michigan State listed in top 4 for former Texas A&m, 4-star DL Tunmise Adeleye

Michigan State football is one of four teams still in the running for a major transfer portal target.

Former Texas A&M and four-star defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye is reportedly only considering four schools as his transfer destination: Michigan State, USC, Cal and Miami (FL). Adeleye took an official visit to Michigan State this past weekend, and plans to see two more schools this week.

Adeleye is from Katy, Texas and ranked as the No. 39 overall prospect in the 247Sports’ composite rankings in 2021. He was also listed as the No. 9 defensive lineman in the class.

He appeared in two games this past season for Texas A&M, and recorded six tackles.

Click on the tweet below for more coverage on Adeleye and where he may end up:

PORTAL: Texas A&M transfer and former Katy (Texas) Tompkins 5 ⭐️ DL Tunmise Adeleye is down to FOUR schools. Fresh off an official visit to Michigan State, Adeleye will see two more programs this week. LATEST for @Rivals & @RivalsPortal: https://t.co/9VS28caoNU pic.twitter.com/kD2egHcFu5 — Nick Harris (@RivalsNick) December 12, 2022

Michigan State football: 2023 transfer tracker

