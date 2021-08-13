Michigan State is latest school to offer 2023 5-star OLB Malik Bryant

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Michigan State is latest school to offer 2023 5-star OLB Malik Bryant

Michigan State has joined numerous power programs in extending a scholarship offer to one of the top recruits in the 2023 class.

Malik Bryant — a five-star outside linebacker in the 2023 class — announced on Friday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Bryant is ranked as the No. 15 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class.

Bryant now holds scholarship offers from 34 different schools, including Michigan State, Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M.

Bryant plays for the IMG Academy in Florida, and is listed at 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds.

List

Tracking every committed player in the Michigan State Football 2022 recruiting class

Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press
Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press

More Football!

Michigan State is latest school to offer 2023 5-star OLB Malik Bryant

2021 Michigan State football schedule: Bounce back year for Spartans?

WATCH: Justin Layne snags a key interception against the Eagles

Recommended Stories