Michigan State is latest school to offer 2023 5-star OLB Malik Bryant
Michigan State has joined numerous power programs in extending a scholarship offer to one of the top recruits in the 2023 class.
Malik Bryant — a five-star outside linebacker in the 2023 class — announced on Friday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Bryant is ranked as the No. 15 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class.
Bryant now holds scholarship offers from 34 different schools, including Michigan State, Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M.
Bryant plays for the IMG Academy in Florida, and is listed at 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds.
Truly blessed and honored to receive an offer from Michigan state university @dzoloty @SWiltfong247 @ScottieHazelton @247Sports 💚 pic.twitter.com/OPAcfUwhga
— ᗰᗩᒪIK ᗷᖇYᗩᑎT (@Malik5Bryant) August 12, 2021
