Michigan State lands transfer commitment from Omaha’s Frankie Fidler

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tom Izzo made it very clear when last season ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, that he wants more success for the Michigan State men’s basketball team in March.

“I’m getting back to a deep run in this tournament and I’m going to die trying,” Izzo said after MSU lost to North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament on March 23.

On Tuesday, Izzo’s plan took one step in the right direction after the Spartans landed a transfer portal commitment from Omaha’s Frankie Fidler.

It marks the first time since 2021, when Tyson Walker transferred from Northeastern, that Michigan State has added a player from the transfer portal.

Fidler is a Nebraska native who spent his first three college basketball seasons with Omaha. He started 90 games during his time with the Mavericks and went from scoring 12.9 points per game as a freshman to 20.1 points per game as a junior.

Fidler is a 6-7 forward and will look to replace the scoring MSU got from the graduated Malik Hall, who averaged 12.7 points per game last season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.