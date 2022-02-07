Michigan State lands commitment from 3-star QB Bo Edmundson for class of 2023

National signing day has come and gone, but that doesn't mean the commitments stop rolling in. On Monday, Michigan State football received a big commitment for the 2023 class.

Austin (Texas) Lake Travis quarterback Bo Edmundson his commitment in a tweet late in the afternoon.

Excited to announce my commitment to Michigan State University!! #SD4L 💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/nC4VVWZwrB — Bo Edmundson (@BoEdmundson) February 7, 2022

The three-star QB prospect had offers from Penn State, Purdue, Houston, and Oklahoma State but picked the green and whit. Edmundson is the 22nd ranked QB in the 2023 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder led Lake Travis to a 12-3 record in 2021 and a state semifinal appearance.

The pledge by Edmunson, who reportedly attended MSU's Junior Day last month, marks the fifth commitment for Mel Tucker's 2023 recruiting class. MSU offensive coordinator Jay Johnson was the primary recruiter for Edmundson, according to 247Sports.

