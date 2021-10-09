Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker shakes hands with teammate near end of 94-yard TD run

Michigan State is lighting up Rutgers with big plays on Saturday in New Jersey.

The Spartans’ Jalen Nalor already had a trio of 60-plus yard TD receptions when running back Kenneth Walker decided to get in the act against the Scarlet Knights.

Walker took a handoff deep in Michigan State territory and ran through and around the Rutgers defense.

Ninety-four yards later, Walker had a touchdown and after the PAT Michigan State had a 28-13 lead.

KENNETH 👏 WALKER 👏 94 YARDS! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pb291Pzkhu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

On and as he approached the end zone, Walker decided to congratulate himself by shaking hands with a teammate.

🤝 @Kenneth_Walker9 shook his teammate's hand on the way into the end zone during his 94-yard TD run for @MSU_Football 👀 pic.twitter.com/VWkiMi5JET — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

Talk about a 1-2 punch, Nailor was over the 200-mark in receiving yards and Walker was approaching it on the ground … in the third quarter.