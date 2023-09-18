Advertisement
Michigan State-Iowa leads NBC Sports, Peacock's Week 5 Big Ten coverage

NBC Sports
Big Ten football keeps chugging on NBC Sports and Peacock in Week 5 as conference play continues in earnest.

First, Illinois will head to West Lafayette, Indiana, to take on Purdue on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m. EST on Peacock. At 7:30 p.m. EST, Michigan State takes on the monster that is Kinnick Stadium in a matchup with Iowa.

The last time the Hawkeyes and Spartans faced each other came in 2020, when Iowa thrashed Michigan State, 49-7. That made for the Hawkeyes' biggest margin of victory against Sparty and gave them some breathing room in a tight historical series; as it stands, Iowa holds a 24-22-2 edge.

Purdue has won three straight games against Illinois, including a 31-24 victory in Champaign last year that made a major difference in the Boilermakers making the Big Ten Championship Game. Illinois will look to re-take The Purdue Cannon and claw back toward a .500 record in the series (Purdue currently leads 47-45-6).

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football and primetime games announced to date:

*All times EST

Sat. Sept. 2

Noon

East Carolina at Michigan

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 2

7:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Penn State

NBC,Peacock

Sat., Sept. 9

Noon

Delaware at Penn State

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 9

7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Maryland

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 16

5:00 p.m.

Washington at Michigan State

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 16

7:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Purdue

NBC,Peacock

Sat., Sept. 23

3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan State

NBC,Peacock

Sat., Sept. 23

7:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Notre Dame

NBC,Peacock

Sat., Sept. 30

3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 30

7:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Iowa

NBC,Peacock

Sat., Oct. 14

7:30 p.m.

USC at Notre Dame

NBC,Peacock

Sat., Nov. 11

7:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Ohio State

NBC,Peacock

Fri., Nov. 24

7:30 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field)

NBC,Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season.