Michigan State-Iowa leads NBC Sports, Peacock's Week 5 Big Ten coverage

Big Ten football keeps chugging on NBC Sports and Peacock in Week 5 as conference play continues in earnest.

First, Illinois will head to West Lafayette, Indiana, to take on Purdue on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m. EST on Peacock. At 7:30 p.m. EST, Michigan State takes on the monster that is Kinnick Stadium in a matchup with Iowa.

The last time the Hawkeyes and Spartans faced each other came in 2020, when Iowa thrashed Michigan State, 49-7. That made for the Hawkeyes' biggest margin of victory against Sparty and gave them some breathing room in a tight historical series; as it stands, Iowa holds a 24-22-2 edge.

Purdue has won three straight games against Illinois, including a 31-24 victory in Champaign last year that made a major difference in the Boilermakers making the Big Ten Championship Game. Illinois will look to re-take The Purdue Cannon and claw back toward a .500 record in the series (Purdue currently leads 47-45-6).

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football and primetime games announced to date:

*All times EST



Sat. Sept. 2 Noon East Carolina at Michigan Peacock Sat., Sept. 2 7:30 p.m. West Virginia at Penn State NBC,Peacock Sat., Sept. 9 Noon Delaware at Penn State Peacock Sat., Sept. 9 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Maryland Peacock Sat., Sept. 16 5:00 p.m. Washington at Michigan State Peacock Sat., Sept. 16 7:30 p.m. Syracuse at Purdue NBC,Peacock Sat., Sept. 23 3:30 p.m. Maryland at Michigan State NBC,Peacock Sat., Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. Ohio State at Notre Dame NBC,Peacock Sat., Sept. 30 3:30 p.m. Illinois at Purdue Peacock Sat., Sept. 30 7:30 p.m. Michigan State at Iowa NBC,Peacock Sat., Oct. 14 7:30 p.m. USC at Notre Dame NBC,Peacock Sat., Nov. 11 7:30 p.m. Michigan State at Ohio State NBC,Peacock Fri., Nov. 24 7:30 p.m. Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field) NBC,Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season.