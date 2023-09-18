Michigan State-Iowa leads NBC Sports, Peacock's Week 5 Big Ten coverage
Big Ten football keeps chugging on NBC Sports and Peacock in Week 5 as conference play continues in earnest.
First, Illinois will head to West Lafayette, Indiana, to take on Purdue on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m. EST on Peacock. At 7:30 p.m. EST, Michigan State takes on the monster that is Kinnick Stadium in a matchup with Iowa.
The last time the Hawkeyes and Spartans faced each other came in 2020, when Iowa thrashed Michigan State, 49-7. That made for the Hawkeyes' biggest margin of victory against Sparty and gave them some breathing room in a tight historical series; as it stands, Iowa holds a 24-22-2 edge.
Purdue has won three straight games against Illinois, including a 31-24 victory in Champaign last year that made a major difference in the Boilermakers making the Big Ten Championship Game. Illinois will look to re-take The Purdue Cannon and claw back toward a .500 record in the series (Purdue currently leads 47-45-6).
NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football and primetime games announced to date:
*All times EST
Sat. Sept. 2
Noon
East Carolina at Michigan
Sat., Sept. 2
7:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Penn State
NBC,Peacock
Sat., Sept. 9
Noon
Delaware at Penn State
Sat., Sept. 9
7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Maryland
Sat., Sept. 16
5:00 p.m.
Washington at Michigan State
Sat., Sept. 16
7:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Purdue
NBC,Peacock
Sat., Sept. 23
3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan State
NBC,Peacock
Sat., Sept. 23
7:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Notre Dame
NBC,Peacock
Sat., Sept. 30
3:30 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue
Sat., Sept. 30
7:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Iowa
NBC,Peacock
Sat., Oct. 14
7:30 p.m.
USC at Notre Dame
NBC,Peacock
Sat., Nov. 11
7:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Ohio State
NBC,Peacock
Fri., Nov. 24
7:30 p.m.
Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field)
NBC,Peacock
The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season.