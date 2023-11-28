Michigan State introduces its next football coach. The stakes have never been higher.

College football coaching hires are always festive occasions. The marching band plays. Dignitaries show up. A who’s who populates the first few rows of the introductory news conference.

No one has ever lost a game. The future is undefeated, right?

And so it was at Michigan State Tuesday when the school introduced its 26th football coach, Jonathan Smith. He talked about “fit” and “community” and “family” and “toughness” and “innovation.” All good thoughts, and all good words.

Here’s another: Relief.

Smith didn’t say it, but those who’ve been involved in the search and those who bleed green and white sure did. The Mel Tucker era is finally over. So is one of the most difficult stretches in program history.

“It’s been a wicked …" said Tom Izzo, before trailing off.

Fall? Season? Half decade?

Take your pick. Izzo didn’t need to finish the sentence. Everyone knows what was left unsaid.

As for relief?

Yeah, Izzo is feeling it. So is Mark Dantonio, who was instrumental in the search. So is Alan Haller, the school’s athletic director, who got his man after a few tense-filled weeks.

Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith speaks during an introductory press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

After all, Smith had shown himself as a minor miracle worker at his alma mater, Oregon State, where he rebuilt a one-win program into a regular bowl game participant the last few years. Haller was worried he might lose his man as other jobs opened up in the season’s final stretch.

Think about it, Smith was winning at a place that’s tough to win, at a school in the shadow of Oregon, the state’s biggest college football brand, about an hour away from Oregon State.

The distance wasn’t lost on Smith, nor Michigan State. The Spartans, too, play in the shadow of its in-state rival, also only about an hour away by car.

New Michigan State football head coach Jonathan Smith arrives in Lansing on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

“I appreciate in-state rivalries,” Smith said.

And if he doesn’t fully understand the MSU-Michigan dynamic yet, he soon will. That he’s coached a West Coast version will help. That he ran a Midwest kind of program should help too. In fact, Haller hired him in part because of how his teams played:

Physical. Tough. Relatively mistake-free.

But then don’t mistake such descriptions for boring and outdated. Smith ran interesting offenses, which isn’t surprising. He is a former quarterback who cut his coaching teeth under innovators, including Chris Petersen, who helped turn Boise State into a household brand on the strength of clever play calling and design.

The more Haller watched Smith’s teams, the more he wanted him to take over the Spartans’ program. Then he talked to him. Met his family. Scoured the web for old interviews on YouTube. Read whatever stories he could find.

Meanwhile, Dantonio used his considerable football contacts to find out more. He talked to coaches, to Smith’s former players, even to media members who’d covered Smith.

Former football coach Mark Dantonio claps during an introductory press conference for Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Neither Dantonio nor Haller heard a single negative word.

“No one said anything about him that raised a flag,” said Haller.

This was critical, as you can imagine, considering what Tucker put the program through earlier this fall. Obviously, there is no such thing as a perfect vetting process, but Haller had learned the last time MSU hired a football coach.

He may not have been the athletic director at the time of Tucker’s hiring, but he was part of the search. What did he learn?

“To do more research,” he said. “To be honest, the last search we did the only time we talked to the candidates was when we flew to see them. We didn’t do a lot of research. I knew all (the final candidates) really well (this time.)”

To be fair, MSU didn’t have as much time when it hired Tucker as it did when it hired Smith. Truthfully, there was almost too much time.

“I was getting antsy,” said Haller. “I wanted to call people a lot earlier. I held off on that. I was scared about other jobs coming open.”

Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith, left, and athletic director Alan Haller pose with a jersey during an introductory press conference for the new coach on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Yet?

“I wanted people to know I was interested,” he said.

In the end, the extra time helped. He saw more games. Watched more film. Made more phone calls. Gave his “industry” researchers working for him more time to vet the candidates.

In Smith, Haller believes he found a Michigan State soul who just hadn’t realized he was a Michigan State soul. He does now.

“These decisions are not easy,” Smith said, before pausing, looking toward his family in the front row.

His voice began to crack. He’d left his alma mater. The West Coast. The only geography he’d ever known – his family had ever known.

Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith poses with his family and athletic director Alan haller, at left, during an introductory press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

But in less than 48 hours he felt like he found the community where he was meant to be, that gives him a chance to win a the highest level, that has embraced him in a way that surprised him. As for the football?

“A little different landscape,” he acknowledged, but some core “principles of development and recruiting” remain the same, especially at Oregon State.

The Big Ten isn’t the Pac-12, but then neither is the Pac-12 anymore – only two teams are left and four recently joined the conference he just did. He'll still be competing against Oregon and Washington and USC and UCLA. Now he’s got U-M and Ohio State and Penn State, too.

Not every year, thankfully, but the league’s new roster will be daunting, and as rich as MSU’s football history is, it’s not quite the brand that those schools are. Smith is used to this, though, and thrived in a spot that was overshadowed by splashier conference partners.

His charge is similar here. As Izzo noted, even he doesn’t have a roster of five-stars every year. Finding talent in the shadows is critical at a place like MSU. Development even more so. It’s how Izzo wins. It’s how Dantonio won.

It’s how Smith will have to win.

“I’m hoping that this guy brings a little of the blue-collarness that I think we need,” said Izzo.

If he does, Haller will have hired his last football coach as MSU’s athletic director – Smith is only 44. If he doesn’t? Well, Haller will have hired his last football coach.

“The stakes are high,” said Haller.

No one knows that more than the MSU community these days.

