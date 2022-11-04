Michigan State at Illinois: Stream, broadcast info, players to watch, predictions for Saturday

Michigan State football plays Illinois on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Michigan State enters this road Big Ten matchup looking to move on from a rough week — both on and off the field. The Spartans fell to rival Michigan last Saturday by double-digits. Worse was the postgame scuffle in the tunnel that resulted in eight Spartans being suspended, including defensive star Jacoby Windmon.

Illinois has been rolling with wins in each of its last six games. The Fighting Illini are 7-1 on the season and in position to win their first Big Ten West Division title.

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Illinois:

Date: Nov. 5, 2022

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Players to Watch

Here are three players to watch for Michigan State in this matchup against the Fighting Illini:

Payton Thorne (QB): Illinois — like Michigan from last week — possesses one of the top rushing defenses in the country, ranking second nationally in rushing yards allowed per game. So the Spartans will not get much going on the ground in this game and will need a big game from Thorne and the passing attack if they are to pull the upset.

Cal Haladay (LB): Illinois is equally dominant on the ground on offense as it is on defense. Running back Chase Brown leads the country in rushing yards. With Windmon out on suspension, Haladay will have to lead the Spartans in the middle defensively and try to slow the Fighting Illini’s potent rushing attack.

Jayden Reed (WR): Reed was held to his worst statistical performance of the season last week against Michigan and will need a bounce-back performance for the Spartans this week. Maybe there will be a little bit of extra motivation for Reed as well — who will return to his home state of Illinois for this matchup.

Game Predictions

Click here to check out the Spartans Wire staff’s picks for this matchup between Michigan State and Illinois.

