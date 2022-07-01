Michigan State to host Villanova in Gavitt Games matchup on Nov. 18

It’s official — Michigan State will play Villanova as part of the 2022 Gavitt Games.

The Spartans officially announced they’ll host the Wildcats on Nov. 18 in this year’s edition of the Gavitt Games — which pits the Big Ten against the Big East. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported this big-time matchup earlier in the week but now it is official.

Our Gavitt Games matchup is official ✅ We'll host Villanova on Friday, November 18th 🏀 pic.twitter.com/B2GwzLD2wf — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) July 1, 2022

Michigan State is 1-3 all-time against Villanova, and this will be the first matchup between the Spartans and Wildcats in 20 years.

Michigan State has put together what appears to be an extremely tough non-conference slate this upcoming season. Click here to see who else the Spartans are set to play in 2022.

