Michigan State to host 6-foot-5, 270 OT Jack Endean of Arizona this week

A potential under-the-radar prospect in the 2023 class will reportedly visit Michigan State on Friday.

Corey Robinson of 247Sports is reporting that 2023 offensive tackle Jack Endean will visit Michigan State on Friday. He is from Tucson, Ariz. and is listed at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds.

Endean has yet to be ranked on 247Sports, but that could change soon enough. Endean currently holds a scholarship offer from Arizona, and I would think the Spartans are very much interested in him as well.

Keep an eye on this prospect in the coming months.

2023 Arizona offensive tackle Jack Endean will be taking a visit to Michigan State July 30https://t.co/eSKMtIxC2g — Corey Robinson (@C_Robinson247) July 27, 2021

