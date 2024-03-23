Michigan State hockey: Where and when to watch the Big Ten Championship game vs. Michigan

It’s a huge day for Michigan State sports fans. The same day the Spartans will face the Tar Heels in the NCAA Tournament, the Michigan State hockey team will host their bitter rivals, Michigan, for the Big Ten Championship.

Below, you can see everything you need to watch the game.

Big Ten hockey championship game: 1-seed Michigan State Spartans (23-9-3) vs. Michigan Wolverines (21-13-3)

When: 8 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing.

TV: Big Ten Network.

