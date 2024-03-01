Michigan State hockey traveling to Wisconsin, set to play for Big Ten Championship

The biggest hockey series of the season is coming on the last weekend of the year, and Michigan State is gearing up for a war to win the Big Ten regular season championship.

Michigan State enters the series up two points on Wisconsin, with two games to play inside of the Kohl Center this weekend.

If the Spartans get two points, the two teams will be co-champions. If the Spartans earn three points, or more, they are outright champions. In the event the team’s are co-champions, MSU would earn the 1-seed in the Big Ten Tournament. One point or less, Wisconsin takes home the Big Ten crown.

The first game of the series will take place on Friday at 9 p.m., while Saturday’s game will also be at 9 p.m., both on Big Ten Network Plus.

