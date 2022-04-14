Michigan State hockey has been stuck in a rut for years. Here's how to revive the program

Michigan State hockey’s presence loomed in the shadows at the Frozen Four.

Of its champions past, with its three national championships fluttering on a banner above the ice at TD Garden in Boston — including the most recent by a Big Ten program in 2007. Of its legends past, who graced the video board with their NCAA records and as part of interactive crowd quizzes.

Key word: past.

The Spartans are ghosts in the college hockey world and have been for much of the past 15 years. Even with reminders of their past glory with Ron Mason and titles under Amo Bessone and Rick Comley, the only MSU being mentioned in present tense at the Frozen Four was participant Minnesota State; the only pertinent Michigan team both there and in the past decade the Wolverines.

In the rare moments the conversation shifted to the Spartans, it was less about the putrid present — a 202-282-30 record and just four seasons above .500 since that last championship — and more about the future for Danton Cole.

Michigan State coach Danton Cole on the bench during action against Michigan on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

It was answered Tuesday when first-year athletic director Alan Haller pulled the plug on Cole to trigger a search for a new coach and direction. It will be Haller’s biggest hire since taking over in September and a bit outside his area of expertise, even though he served on the committees that brought in both Mark Dantonio and Mel Tucker to the football program and welcoming new volleyball coach Leah Johnson in February.

Names from current Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill to Western Michigan coach Pat Ferschweiler to plenty of current college coaches and up-and-coming junior hockey coaches. All with a mission to change MSU’s trajectory like Mason did when he arrived in 1979.

Mason retired from coaching in 2002 as the winningest college hockey coach at the time. He turned the Spartans into one of the nation’s most dominant teams with a 635-270-69 record in 23 seasons, 19 NCAA tournament appearances, the the 1986 national title, seven CCHA regular-season titles and 10 league post-season tourney titles. He produced 35 All-Americans, a number of them going on to NHL careers.

As athletic director, Mason brought in Comley from Northern Michigan, where he won the 1991 national title. He won another championship in 2007, but the elite talent pipeline Mason built to his native Canada began to dry up. Comley went 44-55-15 in his final three seasons before being pushed into retirement in 2011.

Since, it has been one low point after another, with MSU hockey seeming to bottom out multiple times before sinking lower.

The Spartans are 133-215-50 over the past 11 seasons, going 58-101-12 in five seasons under Cole. Their last winning season came in 2015 and last NCAA berth in 2012 under Tom Anastos, their last tournament victory in 2008 under Comley.

In 2011, then-athletic director Mark Hollis made a baffling hire of Anastos, a former Mason player and assistant coach but never a Division I head coach, from his role as CCHA commissioner. Anastos earned an NCAA berth his first season but was out after six seasons and a 75-114-38 overall record as attendance at Munn Arena dissolved.

Enter Cole, another former Mason player who won a Stanley Cup during seven years in the NHL and coached at Alabama-Huntsville and the U.S. National Team Development Program. The thought was he could craft a channel from the USNTDP program in Ann Arbor to East Lansing.

PROVIDENCE---May 3, 2011 Providence College held a news conference Tuesday to introduce the new head mens hockey coach Nate Leaman. Leaman, who becomes the 12th head coach at Providence College, comes to PC after spending the last eight seasons as head coach at Union College. Leaman, center stands with Athletic Director Bob Driscoll and PC President Reverend Brian Shanley, O.P. Providence Journal/Steve Szydlowski

That never developed. Michigan — first Red Berenson and then Mel Pearson — kept its crosstown chokehold in keeping key talent. Other programs nationally also benefitted as the Spartans spiraled downward.

Since the creation of Big Ten hockey in 2013-14, the Spartans have yet to win a postseason game in the league tournament or make the NCAAs. The Spartans have produced just six All-Americans since Mason retired, the last being current Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry in 2008 under Comley. MSU had just three NHL players since Petry: defenseman Torey Krug in 2012 and goalie Jake Hildebrand in 2015 under Anastos, and forward Taro Hirose in 2019 under Cole.

Add to that Munn nearing 50 years old with minimal improvements that left it far behind many local rinks and it is blueprint for taking a perennial title contender under Mason to a doormat and laughingstock.

Perhaps the best benefit of the Anastos era was creation of plans to renovate Munn — building rinks around the state has been one of Anastos’ business ventures for decades. Yet finding the funding for improvements from donors remained a challenge for both him and Cole, with the construction paused during the pandemic and finally expected to be completed before the start of next season. And neither coach who laid the groundwork getting to reap the benefits of the $22.5 million facility renovations and improvements.

So who should Haller turn to as the one he thinks can be the coach turn it around?

Blashill has been among the hottest names rumored if either MSU or Michigan has an opening and if he and the Red Wings part ways. The 48-year-old had a successful one-year turnaround at WMU in 2010-11 but immediately move onto the pro realm and has been there since.

Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller watches warmups for the second round of the NCAA tournament against Duke in Greenville, South Carolina, on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Another rumored potential candidate is former Comley player Adam Nightingale, who served as a video assistant for Anastos at MSU and then with the Red Wings under Blashill in that capacity and as an assistant coach. The 42-year-old currently is a head coach with the USNTDP, but he will face the scrutiny of potentially following a similar path that Cole failed to blaze and the stigma of the past two coaches having been former Spartan players.

A number of current college coaches could emerge, among them WMU’s Ferschweiler, Providence’s Nate Leaman, Minnesota State’s Mike Hastings, Lake Superior State’s Damon Whitten and others. This seems like the most logical choice for Haller, given the failures of the past two hires. But to land one of those established coaches, MSU’s leadership will need to demonstrate more of a financial commitment to hockey that has waned since Mason’s era.

Or Haller could do what the Broncos did a decade ago in hiring Blashill and mine the Tier 1 USHL junior programs for young coaches and personnel executives on the rise. They carry closer connections to the talent pool of players, who often commit to a program when they are barely into their teens, and their advisers, who often steer kids to successful schools or away from places when their other clients have poor experiences.

Whatever Haller decides, he should find a confidante within the industry to help him steer the process. Mason’s death in 2016 took away one of those type of trusted voices, though he also helped greenlight the Anastos hire. One who comes to mind is former MSU and NHL star Shawn Horcoff, now the general manager of Red Wings minor league affiliate the Grand Rapids Griffins. It shouldn’t be a problem, though, because Haller’s human resources background shined when hiring Dantonio and Tucker.

Fixing the hockey program will be a difficult task for Haller, much more so than it was for his predecessors based upon the tarnished profile the Spartans now have in the 20 years since Mason stepped down. And it will be a hire Haller hopes can expedite that image repair and try and get MSU back to where it once was in the world of college hockey.

