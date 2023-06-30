Michigan State hockey set to have six NHL draftees on roster in 2023-24

Adam Nightingale has done an outstanding job retooling and rebuilding Michigan State’s roster after taking over for Danton Cole in 2022. It is evident in the way that the Spartans are accumulating NHL draft picks on the roster.

The Spartans are set to have six NHL draftees on their roster as they enter the 2023-24 season, which will be the second for Nightingale as the head man in East Lansing.

As the 2023 NHL Entry Draft has concluded, take a look at who will be on the upcoming roster that has been drafted into the NHL:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

C Red Savage

Savage is a 2021 4th round pick of the Detroit Red Wings. He will be entering his first season at Michigan State, transferring in from Miami (OH) University.

D Viktor Hurtig

Viktor Hurtig will be entering his second season in East Lansing. He was a 6th round draft pick of the New Jersey Devils in 2021.

W Isaac Howard

Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Howard was a first round pick for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022. He is entering his first season in East Lansing after spending a season with the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

D David Gucciardi

Gucciardi is entering his third season with Michigan State, the only draftee crossover from the Cole era into the Nightingale era. He was a 7th round selection by the Washington Capitals in 2022.

Advertisement

G Trey Augustine

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Augustine arguably is the biggest recruit MSU has landed in over two decades. The star goaltender will be a freshman this upcoming season and was selected in the 2nd round of the 2023 draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

D Maxim Strbak

Strbak will be entering his first season in East Lansing after being selected in the 2nd round of the 2023 draft by the Buffalo Sabers.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire